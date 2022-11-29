77.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, November 29, 2022
type here...

A new low for Trump

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

It all started when he and his Daddy were caught enforcing racist housing discrimination in Queens, N.Y. Next he took out a full page ad in The NY Times calling for the death penalty against five black youths who were all exonerated later. (He never apologized for that as he lacks the human trait of empathy). His political career began with the birtherism and lies against President Obama. Mexicans were criminals and rapists. While in office Nazis were “Very Fine People”. Africans lived in “S***hole Countries”. He called the Covid virus “Kung Flu.”And now the latest is his hosting the anti-Semitic Kanye West and the White Nationalist Nick Fuentes to dinner at Mar-a-Lago. So To the Villagers for Trump and the new MAGA group here: it’s long past the point of denying that you are not the same as your beloved racist leader. Silence will always be complicity.

Casey Marr
Village of Pine Ridge

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We are all God’s children

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident expresses astonishment at Villagers’ callous attitudes towards the poor and homeless.

Villagers should have to show their ID’s scanned at pools

A Village of LaBelle North resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Villagers should be ready show identification at swimming pool.

Golf cart traffic would be dangerous on Lady Lake streets

A Lady Lake resident is dead set against increasing golf cart access on the town’s streets. She says the idea is an accident waiting to happen. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Letter writer really got population wrong for Manhattan

A reader from St. Petersburg raised an eyebrow when he noticed a population figure for Manhattan quoted in another Letter to the Editor.

It should be illegal to panhandle

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Gilchrist resident writes that it should be illegal to panhandle. People who run businesses wind up paying the price when customers are uncomfortable.

Photos