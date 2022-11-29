A new low for Trump

To the Editor:

It all started when he and his Daddy were caught enforcing racist housing discrimination in Queens, N.Y. Next he took out a full page ad in The NY Times calling for the death penalty against five black youths who were all exonerated later. (He never apologized for that as he lacks the human trait of empathy). His political career began with the birtherism and lies against President Obama. Mexicans were criminals and rapists. While in office Nazis were “Very Fine People”. Africans lived in “S***hole Countries”. He called the Covid virus “Kung Flu.”And now the latest is his hosting the anti-Semitic Kanye West and the White Nationalist Nick Fuentes to dinner at Mar-a-Lago. So To the Villagers for Trump and the new MAGA group here: it’s long past the point of denying that you are not the same as your beloved racist leader. Silence will always be complicity.

Casey Marr

Village of Pine Ridge