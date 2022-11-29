78.5 F
Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Cuban-born driver arrested after call of concern from Hampton Inn

By Staff Report
A Cuban-born driver was arrested after a call of concern from the Hampton Inn on County Road 466.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office received the call Monday about a blue sport utility vehicle which had been driving up an down a road at a new subdivision by the Hampton Inn. The caller expressed concern and said this had been going on “since Thanksgiving,” according to the arrest report.

The driver was identified as 36-year-old Yoel Maine Garcia. He told a deputy he only had a passport and has been living in a hotel for the past two months. His address in the arrest report was listed as the Hampton Inn.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

