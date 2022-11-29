78.5 F
Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Golf cart driver ticketed after crashing into van in roundabout

By David Towns

A Villager driving a golf cart was ticketed after crashing into a van in a roundabout.

The golf cart was in the roundabout at 3:11 p.m. Tuesday at Morse Boulevard and El Camino Real when he ran into the side of a Doc’s Restorations van which was heading north on Morse Boulevard bound for U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The Villager who had been driving the golf cart picks up the windshield that popped out during the crash.

The side of the van was damaged and the windshield popped out of the golf cart in the collision. The golf cart was towed from the scene by Kart Aide.

The golf cart driver was ticketed on a charge of failure to yield the right of way.

