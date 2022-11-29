It’s hard to cut back in the season of temptation

Have you ever made a promise to yourself and ended up reneging on it within the first day? I did – only proving again that I have no willpower.

My new primary care physician recently warned me to watch my sugar levels after my bloodwork results returned questionably. For the first time, I decided it was time for me to at least try cutting down. Unfortunately, the holiday season is the worst time for anyone to try to adjust their eating habits, especially someone with the nickname “Mrs. Wonka.”

I’ve been told that I should easily weigh at least 300 lbs and be toothless with the amount of sugar I eat daily. Not to mention all the carbohydrates, bread, and fresh fruit I ingest. Like a conveyor belt, I am constantly pouring calorie after calorie into my mouth, which has become my way of life.

After grazing all day, I can efficiently consume a three-course meal and immediately crave dessert, followed by more snacking later in the evening. Most people are taken aback by how I eat and are generally amazed how I never gain a pound. An unattainable dream for most, but it’s a curse to me. Nothing is worse than telling an OCD micro-manager that she has NO control over her own body size. I know everyone hates to hear me complain about being unable to gain weight. But, if they only knew how much effort it took to keep my belly full continually, maybe someone would sympathize with me. Instead, they always comment, “You look too skinny!”

Honestly, I can get my bangs cut, and someone will immediately ask, “Are you losing weight again?”

No. Never! I have been the same size since high school and have never considered changing my habits. I love to cook, bake, and pick at everything along the way. But no more. Today was going to be different. I pledged that I was going to make a change for health purposes.

I was going to put less sugar in my coffee, stop eating so many sweet snacks before bedtime, and eliminate all candy from my daily routine. No Skittles for breakfast or Snickers before lunch. No more Twizzlers or chocolate or Smarties or dum dums. To make it less appealing, I was going to retrain my brain to see the poison in it.

That morning, I used less sugar in my coffee and milk instead of my excessively sweet flavored creamers. I even took crackers for my car ride to work instead of my usual handful of crap from my grandson Jeremy’s leftover Halloween candy on my kitchen counter. By the time I got to work, I was feeling good about my new endeavor. I bragged to coworkers about my plan and the fact that I didn’t have any treats hidden in my purse. I thought they would all be proud of me, considering the youngsters I work with make fun of me all the time for my diet at my age.

However, the dream of reforming was short-lived. Barely a minute after boasting about my intentions, my manager came in carrying a box of donuts. Of course, I immediately lost the bet and my dignity as I grabbed two – a Boston cream and a powdered jelly.

It’s hopeless for now. I have too many holiday functions to attend and too much delicious food to prepare not to indulge in all the wonderful seasonal delights. What’s a girl to do? I hate to neglect all my family and friends’ edible requests simply because Doc says, “Don’t cross the line.”

I’ll have to start my resolution after the new year to avoid upsetting the masses. Mrs. Claus may have a suggestion for me.

Laugh on. Peace out!

Lisa DeMarco is a columnist for Villages-News.com.