Marilyn Jean Gagen, 78, of The Villages, Florida, died Thursday November 17, 2022. Born on August 3, 1944, in Cleveland, Ohio, Marilyn was a beloved daughter of the late Raymond and Margaret (nee Scott) Gagen.

Marilyn was a proud graduate of Magnificat High School in Rocky River, Ohio, class of 1961. After high school, she enjoyed many forms of work; she was a social worker for Cuyahoga County, owned a retail clothing store, specializing in infant and maternity items, in Lakewood, Ohio named MJ’s Maternity Shop, and also enjoyed a successful career as a traveling, children’s apparel manufacturer representative. After finally retiring 15 years ago, Marilyn moved to The Villages, Florida and found a group of friends she considered family. Many will fondly remember Marilyn as ‘the Village Bridge Nut’, a talented Bridge player who participated in endless tournaments and taught classes on how to play the game. Another great passion of Marilyn’s was volunteering for The Villages Honor Flight, honoring the service and sacrifice of American Veterans by working as a Guardian and Speakers Bureau Administrator.

Survivors include her sister, Bonnie (Raymond, deceased) Villani and brother, Tom Gagen both from Cleveland, Ohio, 6 beloved nieces/nephews plus 12 great nieces/nephews and many friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her younger brother Jack (Marilyn) Gagen. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marilyn’s name to The Villages Honor Flight.