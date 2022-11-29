Villager arrested on DUI charge after blaming slurred speech on dentures

A Villager was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after blaming his slurred speech on his dentures.

Gregory Frank Grunnell, 66, of the Village of Bradford, was driving a blue Ford pickup shortly before 11 p.m. Monday traveling east at the intersection of Caballero Court and Bichara Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He “peeled out” from the stop sign and made a right turn onto Bichara Boulevard. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of Applebee’s restaurant.

It appeared Grunnell had been drinking, although he blamed his slurred speech on his dentures. The California native agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, however the exercises had to be modified because Grunnell has “a fake left leg,” according to the report. He performed poorly in the exercises and failed to properly touch the tip of his nose. Grunnell provided breath samples that measured .094 and .084 blood alcohol content.

He was taken into custody on the DUI charge and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.