78.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, November 29, 2022
type here...

Villager arrested on DUI charge after blaming slurred speech on dentures

By Staff Report
Gregory Gunnell
Gregory Gunnell

A Villager was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after blaming his slurred speech on his dentures.

Gregory Frank Grunnell, 66, of the Village of Bradford, was driving a blue Ford pickup shortly before 11 p.m. Monday traveling east at the intersection of Caballero Court and Bichara Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He “peeled out” from the stop sign and made a right turn onto Bichara Boulevard. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of Applebee’s restaurant.

It appeared Grunnell had been drinking, although he blamed his slurred speech on his dentures. The California native agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, however the exercises had to be modified because Grunnell has “a fake left leg,” according to the report. He performed poorly in the exercises and failed to properly touch the tip of his nose. Grunnell provided breath samples that measured .094 and .084 blood alcohol content.

He was taken into custody on the DUI charge and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

A new low for Trump

A Village of Pine Ridge resident renews his call for Trump supporters to denounce their leader after his latest embarrassing debacle. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We are all God’s children

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident expresses astonishment at Villagers’ callous attitudes towards the poor and homeless.

Villagers should have to show their ID’s at pools

A Village of LaBelle North resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Villagers should be ready show identification at swimming pool.

Golf cart traffic would be dangerous on Lady Lake streets

A Lady Lake resident is dead set against increasing golf cart access on the town’s streets. She says the idea is an accident waiting to happen. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Letter writer really got population wrong for Manhattan

A reader from St. Petersburg raised an eyebrow when he noticed a population figure for Manhattan quoted in another Letter to the Editor.

Photos