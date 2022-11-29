78.5 F
Villagers should have to show their ID’s at pools

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I agree we should have our ID’s scanned to go to the pools. I believe that people from outside the Villages go there to take a shower or to cool off.

Caroline Townsend
Village of LaBelle North

 

