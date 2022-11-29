To the Editor:

I am writing about the constant complaining by Villagers about the homeless and poor people. We should look at ways to help them instead of complaining. Do you know the situation that led them to be homeless or do you not care?

I been here over 15 years and I see more hateful and disrespectful Villagers. The cars speeding and golf carts is more of a concern that needs to be addressed. Also, the Villagers going out drinking and driving. These are the issues that need to be addressed. Remember we are all God’s children.

Joseph Rzepka

Village of Amelia