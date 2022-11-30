79 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
type here...

Colorado man found in vehicle in neighborhood cul-de-sac in The Villages

By Staff Report
Andrew Kevin Barrett
Andrew Kevin Barrett

A Colorado man has been arrested after he was found in a vehicle in a neighborhood cul-de-sac in The Villages.

Andrew Kevin Barrett, 59, of Telluride, Colo., was arrested shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday at the home of his brother at 641 San Marino Drive in the Village of De La Vista North.

His arrest is the result of an incident in which he was found at about 8:30 p.m. Nov. 23 in the cul-de-sac in the area of Ambrosia Place and Hackney Way in the Village of Amelia. Barrett was found in a blue Ford F-150 and “seemed very confused and lost,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He admitted he had been drinking. Cocaine and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle. Barrett said he wanted to go to the hospital. He was transported to UF Health-The Villages Hospital by The Villages Public Safety Department.

After his arrest on Tuesday, Barrett was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on charges of cocaine possession and possession of drug equipment. He was released after posting $3,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Helping our down and out neighbors

A Hammock at Fenney resident wonders about the callous attitude of her fellow residents toward those in need. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Outsiders caught hanging around pond need to be locked up

A resident was horrified to read about a Summerfield couple arrested late at night near a pond in The Villages. What were they doing here in a golf cart?

Tampa outlawed panhandling after it became a problem

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Collier reader points out that Tampa outlawed panhandling after it became a serious problem.

A new low for Trump

A Village of Pine Ridge resident renews his call for Trump supporters to denounce their leader after his latest embarrassing debacle. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We are all God’s children

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident expresses astonishment at Villagers’ callous attitudes towards the poor and homeless.

Photos