Colorado man found in vehicle in neighborhood cul-de-sac in The Villages

A Colorado man has been arrested after he was found in a vehicle in a neighborhood cul-de-sac in The Villages.

Andrew Kevin Barrett, 59, of Telluride, Colo., was arrested shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday at the home of his brother at 641 San Marino Drive in the Village of De La Vista North.

His arrest is the result of an incident in which he was found at about 8:30 p.m. Nov. 23 in the cul-de-sac in the area of Ambrosia Place and Hackney Way in the Village of Amelia. Barrett was found in a blue Ford F-150 and “seemed very confused and lost,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He admitted he had been drinking. Cocaine and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle. Barrett said he wanted to go to the hospital. He was transported to UF Health-The Villages Hospital by The Villages Public Safety Department.

After his arrest on Tuesday, Barrett was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on charges of cocaine possession and possession of drug equipment. He was released after posting $3,000 bond.