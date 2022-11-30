DUI suspect arrested after found sleeping at wheel of car in The Villages

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after he was found sleeping at the wheel of a car in The Villages.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy at 1:21 a.m. Wednesday spotted a white Toyota Camry in the turning lane at the intersection of Buena Vista Boulevard and Parr Drive. The engine was running and there was loud music coming from the vehicle.

Khevendra Singh, 28, of Ocala was alone in the vehicle and asleep at the wheel, according to an arrest report. He had slurred speech and it appeared he had been drinking. He said he usually does not drink but had a beer earlier in the day.

He struggled through field sobriety exercises. He provided one breath sample that registered .149 blood alcohol content. He refused to provide a second sample.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.