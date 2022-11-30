Ex-girlfriend who fled attack arrested after leaving behind fake fingernails

An ex-girlfriend was arrested after leaving behind fake fingernails in an alleged attack on her estranged man friend.

Sadie Bianca Salisbury, 28, left behind the fake nails after striking the man and putting him in a headlock after showing up unexpectedly at about 10 p.m. Sunday at his home on East Spring Lake Boulevard in Fruitland Park, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The ex-boyfriend, who had suffered bloody scratch marks on his face, signed an intent to prosecute. He pointed out the fake fingernails left behind in the wake of Salisbury’s attack. The attack was witnessed by the man’s roommate, who called 911.

Deputies went looking for Salisbury at her residence and at her mother’s home. Attempts to find her were unsuccessful, but later in the night Salisbury phoned the sheriff’s office and said she had returned home. When she was interviewed at her home, she claimed she had been invited over to her ex-boyfriend’s home. She claimed her actions were in self-defense. The deputy noted in the arrest report that the broken fingernails left behind at the scene were the same color and style as the broken fingernails on Salisbury’s hand.

She was arrested on a charge of burglary with battery. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $25,000 bond.