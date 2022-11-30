82.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
type here...

Ex-girlfriend who fled attack arrested after leaving behind fake fingernails

By Staff Report
Sadie Bianca Salisbury
Sadie Bianca Salisbury

An ex-girlfriend was arrested after leaving behind fake fingernails in an alleged attack on her estranged man friend.

Sadie Bianca Salisbury, 28, left behind the fake nails after striking the man and putting him in a headlock after showing up unexpectedly at about 10 p.m. Sunday at his home on East Spring Lake Boulevard in Fruitland Park, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The ex-boyfriend, who had suffered bloody scratch marks on his face, signed an intent to prosecute. He pointed out the fake fingernails left behind in the wake of Salisbury’s attack. The attack was witnessed by the man’s roommate, who called 911.

Deputies went looking for Salisbury at her residence and at her mother’s home. Attempts to find her were unsuccessful, but later in the night Salisbury phoned the sheriff’s office and said she had returned home. When she was interviewed at her home, she claimed she had been invited over to her ex-boyfriend’s home. She claimed her actions were in self-defense. The deputy noted in the arrest report that the broken fingernails left behind at the scene were the same color and style as the broken fingernails on Salisbury’s hand.

She was arrested on a charge of burglary with battery. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $25,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Tampa outlawed panhandling after it became a problem

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Collier reader points out that Tampa outlawed panhandling after it became a serious problem.

A new low for Trump

A Village of Pine Ridge resident renews his call for Trump supporters to denounce their leader after his latest embarrassing debacle. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We are all God’s children

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident expresses astonishment at Villagers’ callous attitudes towards the poor and homeless.

Villagers should have to show their ID’s at pools

A Village of LaBelle North resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Villagers should be ready show identification at swimming pool.

Golf cart traffic would be dangerous on Lady Lake streets

A Lady Lake resident is dead set against increasing golf cart access on the town’s streets. She says the idea is an accident waiting to happen. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos