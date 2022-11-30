Get two years of premium oral care for $40 with this extended Cyber Monday AquaSonic toothbrush deal

Taking good care of your teeth is so important, but it can often be so expensive that it gets put on the back burner. It’s easy to see why someone might focus on financial health over oral health. Luckily, extended Cyber Monday deals like this one make it easy and affordable to prioritize oral care the way you should. Through November 30 (or until supplies run out), you can get an electric toothbrush kit from AquaSonic that includes replacement heads and a travel case for only $40, no coupon required. With a retail price of $189, this limited-time offer saves you 79%.

Electric toothbrushes like the ADA-approved AquaSonic Black Series, which boasts a 40,000 VPM motor, can help you get a dentist-like clean at home. These types of brushes are often easier and more comfortable to handle than a manual toothbrush, especially if you have dexterity issues. This vibrating AquaSonic brush in particular dissolves stains and whitens while removing 10 times more plaque than a traditional brush would.

If that sounds aggressive and you’re worried about sensitivity, don’t be. You can customize the strength with four brushing modes: soft, whiten, massage, and cleaning. No matter which brushing experience you choose, it’s guaranteed to be safe and effective, so go with whatever feels best on any given day.

Users love the AquaSonic and have rated it 4.5 stars, with reviewer Arthur S. noting, “High quality and lots of settings. This is a better product than many of the others that I have bought over the years at far higher prices.” And it’s true! The toothbrush heads alone can cost more than the cost of this whole kit, which includes eight Dupont replacement brush heads—the equivalent of two years’ worth of brushing when following ADA guidelines.

This level of oral care can help you improve your gum health in as little as a week! Take advantage of this incredibly budget-friendly way to see it for yourself while you can—or pick up a few sets to give as gifts this holiday season. Get the AquaSonic Black Series toothbrush, plus the replacement brush heads and travel case, for the extended Cyber Monday price of $40 until 11:59pm Pacific on November 30.

AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush & Travel Case With 8 Dupont Brush Heads – $29.99

Brush Like a Pro

Prices subject to change.

We hope you enjoy our deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. Villages-News.com receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.