Man arrested after getting lost in golf cart after tree lighting ceremony at town square

By Staff Report
Neil Patrick Lester

A man was arrested after getting lost in a golf cart after the tree lighting ceremony at Lake Sumter Landing.

Neil Patrick Lester, 32, was apparently riding in a golf cart at about 10 p.m. Tuesday after leaving the Christmas tree lighting event at the square. Lester’s seven-year-old son was in the golf cart along with a man who was driving them all to their destination.

Lester and the man driving the golf cart began to argue because they were lost.

Lester, a native of Pikeville, Kentucky, who was identified by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies by his North Carolina driver’s license, tried to grab the cell phone from the man who was driving the golf cart. Lester was reportedly frustrated because the GPS navigation wasn’t making sense. Lester put his hands around the other man’s neck and began to choke him.The other man suffered bruising and scratch marks on his neck.

Lester was arrested on a charge of battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

