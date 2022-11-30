82.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Outsiders caught hanging around pond need to be locked up

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I don’t mind the outsiders as long as they act like responsible citizens. What I do mind is when I read about people who apparently don’t live here being found in a golf cart at 1:30 a.m. near a pond and they have all sorts of drugs and paraphernalia with them. Don’t lock them up in our jails so our taxes have to take care of them. Send them to their own county to care for them. But LOCK THEM UP. Allowing them to post bond and be free just allows them to continue doing what they are doing.

Vicki Whealdon
Spanish Springs

 

