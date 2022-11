To the Editor:

Tampa had a real problem years ago with panhandlers, until the city outlawed panhandling. Until then, businesses and the city had no recourse to have people removed from their premises. There are many churches and government agencies that support helping those in need, that people do not need panhandle. These people panhandling around The Villages are Gypsies, who come south in the winter, to do so.

Patty Porter

Village of Collier