92-year-old Villager crashes into palm trees after suffering medical episode

A 92-year-old Villager crashed into a pair of palm trees after suffering an apparent medical episode.

The Villager was driving a white four-door Chevy Malibu at 4:35 p.m. Monday northbound on Morse Boulevard about a half a mile from Bonita Boulevard when he lost control of the vehicle, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His car drifted to the left and hit a raised curb. The car was redirected to the opposite side of the road before it traveled onto the grass and struck two palm trees.

The Villager was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center. The vehicle was towed from the scene.