Florida agency reports crime has dropped to 50-year low

Crime is down in Florida for a 50-year low, according to the 2021 Annual Uniform Crime Report released this week. The report covers the calendar year of 2021 and shows Florida’s total crime volume dropped 8.3 percent, or 38,524 fewer reported index crimes, compared to 2020.

Both violent and property crimes decreased in 2021. Domestic violence was also down. The summary-based crime stats can be found online at www.fdle.state.fl.us/CJAB/UCR/Annual-Reports and the 2021 Crime in Florida Abstract is attached. Two-hundred thirty-nine (239) Florida law enforcement agencies submitted summary-based crime stats covering 57.5 percent of the population. Data received was combined into a statewide aggregate covering the entire population of Florida and compared to 2020 annual figures to determine statewide trends for 2021. Not all agencies submitted summary-based crime statistics because they are transitioning to Florida Incident-Based Reporting System (FIBRS).

Twenty-nine agencies have transitioned to incident-based uniform crime reporting, while at least 140 are in the process of transitioning. Agencies can backfill data from previous reporting periods as they fully transition. Florida incident-based crime statistics will be posted online later this year.

Incident-based crime statistics provide more robust and dynamic crime reporting. FIBRS collects 56 more offense categories than summary-based reporting, including more detailed victim, offender, arrestee and property data on each crime occurrence. This expanded set of data can be used by law enforcement agencies to target their resources more effectively, by governments to guide policy and by researchers and the public working to understand crime in Florida. Incident-based crime stats will be published quarterly, with the next report published in Feb. 28, 2023.

FDLE began tracking crime statistics in 1971. For more information about the transition from summary to incident-based crime reporting, click here: http://www.fdle.state.fl.us/Regions-Divisions/Documents/Media-Packet-CJIS-Projects-November-10-2022-FINAL.aspx.