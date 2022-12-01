James Richard Baker

57.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, December 1, 2022
By Staff Report
James “Ricky” Richard Baker, 69, of Wildwood, FL passed away Monday, November 28, 2022. He was born September 17, 1953, in Leesburg, FL to James Donald and Julia Elvira (Sherer) Baker.

He was a lifelong resident of Wildwood and Oxford. Ricky served the community and surrounding areas as a Professional Land Surveyor

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 41 yrs., Deborah S. Baker.
He is survived by his son, Bryan (Laine) Baker; Daughters: Lana (Lee) Vernon and Tara Strickland; 2 Brothers, as well as 2 Sisters,

Six grandchildren: Chase Baker, Bailee Vernon, Ashlynn Vernon, Kai Baker, Koa Baker and Whitley Adams; One Great Grandchild Lucas Baker and many loving nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service 10:30 am Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Pine Level Cemetery in Oxford, FL.

In Lieu of flowers please consider donating to: Cancer Freeze 501c3 nonprofit organization in Florala, Al, founded in 2007, helping families in their financial battles that come along with cancer. P.O. Box 92 Florala, Al 36642 (Please Put IMO Ricky Baker)
www.cancerfreeze.org Venmo Paypal

