Massachusetts woman arrested after fight with woman over gas pump

A Massachusetts woman was arrested after a fight with another woman over a gas pump at a service station.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 3 p.m. Wednesday to the Pilot gas station on State Road 44 in Wildwood after 58-year-old Shelley Marie Wilkins of Westminster, Mass. got into an argument with the other woman at the fuel pumps.

The other woman, who did not know Wilkins, said she was preparing to gas up her car when Wilkins “approached her and began to start an argument with her.” Wilkins was “upset” that the other woman had passed her in the fuel line. During Wilkins’ verbal tirade, the other woman raised her hands and attempted to put distance between them. However, Wilkins “used her chest to push her back and used her shoulder to prevent her from walking away from the incident,” according to the arrest report.

A witness verified what had happened.

Wilkins was arrested on a charge of battery. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.