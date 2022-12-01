71 F
The Villages
Thursday, December 1, 2022
Summerfield man stressed about possible eviction arrested after altercation

By Staff Report
A Summerfield man stressed about a possible eviction and other financial issues was arrested after an altercation with a woman.

Richard Andrew Resko, 41, was arrested arrested Tuesday on a warrant charging him with battery. The warrant was issued in October.

The warrant stems from an incident in September in which Resko and a woman were arguing about finances, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Both were “stressed” about a possible upcoming eviction.

The woman went to lay down on a bed, but Resko continued yelling obscenities at her before grabbing both of her arms. He left a bruise on her right inner bicep.

Resko also began yelling at a child in the home, before pushing the child’s mother against a wall. He fled to his mother’s home before deputies arrived on the scene.

After he was taken into custody, Resko was booked at the Marion County Jail. He was later released on his own recognizance.

