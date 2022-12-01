71 F
Thursday, December 1, 2022
There should be a law against begging

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I had been taken by a guy at Sam’s Club one time right outside their door in Clearwater taking donations for “Fathers against Drunk Drivers.” I didn’t know but found out, no such thing exists. Sam’s Club wouldn’t make him leave. In all I probably gave $100.
That young lady at Colony Plaza should have that child taken away. That’s child abuse leaving a child in a stroller all day like that. These people make a lot of money doing this, more than I do in retirement after working all my life. If you sat around, you’d see the vehicle she leaves in & police cannot do a thing about it. There should be a law against begging, especially with children out there!

Peggy Petit
Village of Piedmont

 

