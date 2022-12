The annual Lady Lake Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3. It will step off promptly at 10 a.m.

The parade will take place on Old Dixie Highway between Guava Street and Griffin View Drive.

The annual parade is hosted by the Lady Lake Recreation Department, along with the Lady Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and the Orange Blossom Gardens Lions Club. This year’s theme is “Christmas Under the Sea.”

The staging area will be the Guava Street Athletic Complex.