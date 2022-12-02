Driver who lost license in 2003 arrested after caught back behind wheel

A driver who lost his license after a drunk driving arrest was taken into custody when he was caught back the behind the wheel.

Norman Bjork, 54, of Summerfield, was driving a white sedan Thursday eastbound on Southeast 135th Place when a Marion County sheriff’s deputy discovered the vehicle’s license plate belonged on a black sport utility vehicle.

During a traffic stop, Bjork admitted the license plate belonged on his wife’s SUV. He said he hadn’t been able to register the vehicle he was driving, according to an arrest report. He indicated he had the title for the vehicle.

The deputy found that Bjork’s license had been suspended in 2003 after a driving under the influence arrest. He never got the license reinstated.

He was arrested on charges of failure to register a motor vehicle and driving while license suspended. He was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail on $10,500 bond.