Elvira Miranda O’Brien, 87, of Lady Lake, Florida, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, November 24.

Elvira was born on January 27, 1935 to Ignacio and Louisa Miranda in Bogota, Colombia, South America. Hoping for a better life, she moved to the United States at the age of 26 without a dime to her name, demonstrating the incredible courage and faith she would be known for throughout her life. She secured a job as a key punch operator even though she only spoke a few words of English. Soon enough, she was on her way to a successful career as an Executive Secretary for Westinghouse, and later Schindler, elevator.

In 1960, Elvira met her husband, Thomas O’Brien, at a dance in East Orange, New Jersey. Elvira’s mother and sister visited from Colombia to meet Tom and could tell how much he loved her and that he was a good man. Their life together was not easy but Elvira always told Tom, “together we can make it” and they did.

Together they had four children, scrimped and saved to buy a home, bring their kids to ballet classes, and eventually send the children to Catholic schools and college. All their children graduated, earned master’s degrees, married and gave Tom and Elvira thirteen grandchildren.

In 1996, they retired in The Villages and joined every club, enjoyed all the entertainment and danced their feet off at the town squares. They even traveled to Jerusalem, Rome and Alaska. For 26 years, they had a great life in The Villages filled with friends, family visits and all kinds of activities.

Elvira was predeceased by her parents, her brother Alfredo, her son-in-law John Domino and her grandson Francis Bonaventure. She is survived by her sister Lucy who at 91 years of age still lives in Colombia. Additionally, she is survived by her daughter Marylou Domino, spouse of John, from Orchard Park, NY; daughter Carol McCarthy, spouse of Kevin, in Madison, NJ; son David O’Brien, spouse of Retzel, in Oxford, Fl; and Patricia Shumaker, spouse of David, in Norwell, MA; grandchildren Tommy and David Domino; Erin, Keith and John McCarthy; Mason and Jonah Shumaker; and Clare, Toby, Joshua, Bernadette and Benjamin O’Brien.

Elvira donated her body to science so a Mass of Christian Burial will not be held until her ashes are returned in two years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the immigration ministry of Catholic Charities in memory of Elvira O’Brien.