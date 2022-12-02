Good to see residents agree it’s time to end anonymous complaints

To the Editor:

I’m glad to see that a strong majority of comments to the article about anonymous complaints agree with the developing change of policy regarding standards violation reports. I have followed the numerous articles in Villages-News.com regarding the matter over my 11 years living here. (To those who criticize V-N.com, I ask where else would you expect to find that coverage?) I have attended meetings of several Districts’ Boards of Supervisors over those 11 years, primarily those of District 5. I have pursued the avoidance of the absurd, frivolous and meaningless anonymous reports for most of those years. My voice of objection has finally mushroomed into the current action. And to those comment writers who write that following every restriction and rule, genuine and absurd, is as simple as reading AND REMEMBERING everything put before them in the very brief closing meeting would prevent the violations, I submit that the majority of those writers very likely have one or more of the most ridiculous violations on their own property.

Lee Gilpin

Village of Liberty Park