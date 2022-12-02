76.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, December 2, 2022
type here...

Holiday spirit fills town square during The Villages Christmas Parade

By Staff Report

It was a perfect day for a parade at Spanish Springs Town Square. We’ve got sights and sounds from The Villages Christmas Parade.

The Villages Twirlers and Drum Corps are always a fan favorite
The Villages Twirlers and Drum Corps are always a fan favorite.
A member of the Segway Club showed off his reindeer 6.46.04 PM
A member of the Segway Club showed off his reindeer in the parade.
The Villages Cheerleaders brought smiles to those at the parade
The Villages Cheerleaders brought smiles to those at the parade.
A dog was in the holiday spirit while walking in the Christmas parade with the Dynamic Dog Club
A dog was in the holiday spirit while walking in the Christmas parade with the Dynamic Dog Club.
Santa Claus made an appearance at the. parade
Santa Claus made an appearance at the. parade.

The parade moved to the town square on Friday after being staged in years past at The Villages Polo Fields

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Good to see residents agree it’s time to end anonymous complaints

A Village of Liberty Park resident is glad to see that residents agree it’s time to end anonymous complaints. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Villages ID should be required at pools

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident writes that IDs should be required at swimming pools.

Scary situation at The Villages Hospital

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager describes a scary situation that occurred at The Villages Hospital.

I’ll never recommend The Villages Hospital for emergency treatment

A Village of Sabal Chase resident describes a terribly painful experience at UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Read his Letter to the Editor.

There should be a law against begging

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident contends that there should be a law against begging, particularly when children are at risk.

Photos