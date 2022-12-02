Holiday spirit fills town square during The Villages Christmas Parade

It was a perfect day for a parade at Spanish Springs Town Square. We’ve got sights and sounds from The Villages Christmas Parade.
The parade moved to the town square on Friday after being staged in years past at The Villages Polo Fields
