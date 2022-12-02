67.6 F
The Villages
Friday, December 2, 2022
Live Square Entertainment for Saturday, December 3

By Staff Report

Swing Theory

Brownwood Paddock Square  |  5:00 PM

Cactus Jack & The Cadillacs

Lake Sumter Landing Market Square |  5:00 PM

Earthbeat

Spanish Springs Town Square  |  5:00 PM

FiddleRat

Sawgrass Grove  |  12:00 PM

Chasing Amy

Sawgrass Grove  |  5:00 PM

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Good to see residents agree it’s time to end anonymous complaints

A Village of Liberty Park resident is glad to see that residents agree it’s time to end anonymous complaints. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Villages ID should be required at pools

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident writes that IDs should be required at swimming pools.

Scary situation at The Villages Hospital

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager describes a scary situation that occurred at The Villages Hospital.

I’ll never recommend The Villages Hospital for emergency treatment

A Village of Sabal Chase resident describes a terribly painful experience at UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Read his Letter to the Editor.

There should be a law against begging

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident contends that there should be a law against begging, particularly when children are at risk.

