Sam’s Club memberships are a great last-minute gift, especially at up to 50% off

If you’ve wrapped up most of your holiday gift shopping by now, congrats! If you’re still on the hunt for a few things, especially someone who may be difficult to shop for, a gift card is always an option. But if you want to think outside the box this season, you can give the gift that keeps on giving: a Sam’s Club membership.

We’re offering one-year Sam’s Club and Sam’s Club Plus memberships for up to 50 percent off for a limited time—no coupon (or shipping) necessary. Memberships are limited to one per person, but you can gift a subscription this Christmas and buy a second for yourself to handle those last-minute holiday prep purchases.

Sam’s Club employs a limited-item business model, so while you won’t necessarily find every name brand imaginable, you may find a high-quality alternative to the product you were looking for. The company purchases these products in bulk and passes the savings on to customers. Items you may find include groceries, sundries, electronics, and home goods, making it a one-stop shop for most of the things you need to purchase regularly. Sam’s Club even sells seasonal decor that could help you impress your neighbors.

The savings don’t end there. Specific Sam’s Club locations have pharmacies where members can access prescription discounts, free health screenings—such as hearing and blood glucose tests—and affordable telehealth appointments. You can also visit the tire center to get your wheels serviced as you shop and find exciting travel and entertainment discounts. For example, you can save up to 60 percent on hotels, destinations, and events across Florida (and the country), including but not limited to interactive mystery dinner shows, The Nutcracker, Kennedy Space Center, and live sports.

And if you opt for the Sam’s Club Plus membership, you’ll benefit from free shipping and curbside pickup for samsclub.com orders; additional savings on optical, pharmacy, and tire center purchases as well as cholesterol tests; early shopping hours to beat the crowds; bonus offers from other brands through Sam’s Cash; and more.

Skip the shipping for your last-minute gift shopping or set yourself up for a year of savings. Now’s your last chance to purchase a one-year Sam’s Club membership for $24.99 (reg. $50) or the Sam’s Club Plus version for $60 (reg. $110).

We hope you enjoy our deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. Villages-News.com receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.