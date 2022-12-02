77.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, December 2, 2022
type here...

Scary situation at The Villages Hospital

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Visited friends and family in The Villages several years ago. Celebrated by having dinner out in Lake Sumter. My poor wife got extremely sick. Scared, I took her to the emergency room at The Villages Hospital. A young doctor drugged her and totally misdiagnosed her. Said she required open heart surgery. About the same time I got sick. Turned our we both were suffering from food poisoning! I had to threaten legal action to remove her. She was better the next day. Scary, yes. Frightening.

Ken Weber
Village of Tall Trees

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I’ll never recommend The Villages Hospital for emergency treatment

A Village of Sabal Chase resident describes a terribly painful experience at UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Read his Letter to the Editor.

There should be a law against begging

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident contends that there should be a law against begging, particularly when children are at risk.

Stay out of our pool and we’ll stay out of your pools

A Continental Country Club resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says Villagers are using the pool at her community in Wildwood.

Helping our down and out neighbors

A Hammock at Fenney resident wonders about the callous attitude of her fellow residents toward those in need. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Outsiders caught hanging around pond need to be locked up

A resident was horrified to read about a Summerfield couple arrested late at night near a pond in The Villages. What were they doing here in a golf cart?

Photos