Friday, December 2, 2022
Villages ID should be required at pools

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I agree that a Villages ID should be required at the pools, and for many more activities, for that matter. It’s starting to become a -55 aged community.

Frances Trimper
Village of Lynnhaven

 

