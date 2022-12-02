76.4 F
The Villages
Friday, December 2, 2022
Woman knocked out of golf cart after hit by SUV at Publix in The Villages

By Meta Minton

A woman was knocked out of her golf cart after she was hit by a sport utility vehicle at a Publix grocery store in The Villages.

The Summerfield woman was alone in the Yamaha golf cart at about 2:45 p.m. Friday when she pulled into the path of the SUV in the parking lot of the store at La Plaza Grande.

A woman driving this golf cart was ejected after it was hit by a sport utility vehicle at Publix at La Plaza Grande
The SUV hit the golf cart and spun it around. The woman was ejected from the golf cart, according to preliminary information from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The woman was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. The driver of the SUV remained at the scene and was cooperating with police.

The Villages Public Safety Department and Community Watch also responded to the scene.

The accident occurred as many people were heading to Spanish Springs Town Square for the Christmas Parade.

