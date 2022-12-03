Cottonmouth Water Moccasin On Rock At Fenney Nature Trail

This venomous cottonmouth water moccasin was enjoying the heat from a nice warm rock as the sun began to set in the Village of Fenney. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
