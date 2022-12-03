66.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, December 3, 2022
type here...

Cottonmouth Water Moccasin On Rock At Fenney Nature Trail

By Staff Report

This venomous cottonmouth water moccasin was enjoying the heat from a nice warm rock as the sun began to set in the Village of Fenney. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Cottonmouth Water Moccasin On Rock At Fenney Nature Trail
Cottonmouth Water Moccasin On Rock At Fenney Nature Trail

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Pit bulls attacked my dog twice at dog parks

A Village of Monarch Grove details attacks from pit bulls suffered by her French bulldog. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Thank goodness Trump is running in 2024

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is thankful that President Trump is running in 2024.

RN offers rebuttal to Villager’s complaint about bad hospital experience

A registered nurse offers a rebuttal to a Villager’s complaints about his experience at The Villages Hospital. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Good to see residents agree it’s time to end anonymous complaints

A Village of Liberty Park resident is glad to see that residents agree it’s time to end anonymous complaints. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Villages ID should be required at pools

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident writes that IDs should be required at swimming pools.

Photos