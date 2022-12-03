Entries still being accepted for upcoming Christmas Parade in Wildwood

The City of Wildwood has announced the entry window for its Christmas Parade is open through Wednesday, Dec. 7.

The parade starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and passes by Wildwood Middle High School and City Hall before heading down Warfield Avenue. Participants need to be lined up by 7:30 a.m.

“We wanted to make sure anyone who would like to participate has the chance to do so,” said Parks and Recreation Director Amanda Salazar. “There is no fee and we’re very flexible about the means of participation. Groups can walk, jog, march, dance, twirl batons, pedal, drive—you name it. We even have room for additional floats for those wanting to take a more traditional approach.”

Mayor Ed Wolf is encouraging residents to come out for the parade.

“Everyone loves a parade and ours is one of the best, though I admit I am not necessarily objective in that assessment. I love to see families lined up all along our streets, enjoying themselves and our wonderful Wildwood community,” the mayor said.

Participation is open to local organizations and groups of all types, including businesses, clubs, athletic teams, government agencies, educational entities, and nonprofit organizations.

For more information or an entry form, go to https://www.wildwood- fl.gov/parksrec/page/community-events, email [email protected], or call (352) 461-0134.