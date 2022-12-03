73.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, December 3, 2022
Golf cart traffic to be rerouted onto Morse Boulevard during Hacienda Hills Postal Station renovation

By Staff Report

The Hacienda Hills Postal Station will be undergoing renovations and will be closing on Tuesday, Dec. 6 until further notice. All mail delivery will be relocated to the temporary Postal Facility located in the Hacienda Hills Postal Station parking lot starting on Tuesday, Dec. 6 

The Hacienda Hills Postal Station will be closed beginning Tuesday and mail collection will be shifted to a temporary facility seen at right
The Hacienda Hills Postal Station will be closed beginning Tuesday and mail collection will be shifted to a temporary facility, seen at right.

On the evening of Monday, Dec. 5, barricades will be placed to restrict access to the Hacienda Hills Postal Station and some surrounding areas. The golf car tunnel under Morse Boulevard will be temporarily closed and traffic will be routed west onto Morse Boulevard. Portions of the surrounding multi-modal path will also be temporarily closed and traffic will be routed to Morse Boulevard as well.   

Hacienda Hills Postal station rerouting map
This map shows the phases of construction planned at the Hacienda Hills Postal Station.

There will be no disruption to mail delivery.

Any mail remaining in the current location will be moved to the temporary postal facility. The hours of operation for collecting mail at the temporary postal facility will be Monday – Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

If you have any questions, contact Community Watch at (352) 753-0550.

