Jacqueline Dombro

By Staff Report
Jacqueline “Jackie” Dombro (née Hicks), age 87, passed peacefully November 24, 2022 in The Villages, Florida. She is proceeded in death by her husband Thomas Dombro. Jackie is survived by her brother Kenneth Hicks of California and her children Richard (Terri)Vance of Cincinnati, Julie Copenhaver and Jennifer (Thomas)Kutcher both of The Villages. She was the proud grandmother of William (Anne)Vance, Michael (Amanda)Vance, Thomas (Colleen)Vance, Matthew (Cristina)Niederhelman, Katy (Eric) Kramer, Zachary Copenhaver, Raymond Copelin Jr., Sara (Taige) Malone, Cristine (Brian) Robinette along with 16 great-grandchildren.
Jackie was an avid golfer and loved painting. She moved to Florida in 2005 to be near the ocean, which she loved. Jackie was a gracious host, excellent cook and loved to entertain friends and family. Her stories were captivating and sprinkled with continuous humor. Jackie enjoyed playing cards and was quite the card shark. She took pleasure teaching both her children and grandchildren at very early ages the fun of euchre, shang-hai and spades.
Jackie was loved by many and will be missed by all. We welcome her friends to join her family for a Celebration of Life to be held at the Lopez Legacy Country Club in The Villages on Saturday, December 10th, 2022 beginning at 12:00.

