Lady Lake police arrest homeless man with long criminal record

By Staff Report
Joseph Brock Liddle

Lady Lake police arrested a homeless man with a criminal record which includes being caught with a stolen Walmart shopping cart.

Joseph Brock Liddle, 32, was spotted in the wee hours on Wednesday in the vicinity of Hartsock Sawmill Road and U.S. Hwy. 27/441 on property from which he had previously been trespassed, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Liddle had his hands in the air and asked the police officer not to “freak out,” the report said.

Liddle, whose long list of arrests includes an incident this summer when he was caught in the same area with the stolen shopping cart, was arrested on a charge of trespassing. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.

