Officials to hear deed compliance cases involving HUD homes in The Villages

Officials are scheduled to hear two deed compliance cases involving HUD properties in The Villages.

The Village Center Community Development District will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Savannah Center.

The board of supervisors is scheduled to hear several deed compliance cases during the meeting, which is open to the public.

Two of the homes are under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. They are located at 1625 Hilton Head Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages and 962 Chula Court, which is in the Village of El Cortez.

The nature of the deed compliance cases cannot be divulged until the chairman of the VCCDD board gavels a public hearing into session. The supervisors, acting in a quasi-judicial capacity, cannot hear the facts of the case until the opening of the hearing.

However, a drive-by inspection Saturday by Villages-News.com revealed mold growing on the home at 962 Chula Court and overgrown grass at 1625 Hilton Head Blvd.

A deed compliance hearing last month regarding a HUD property in The Villages, set off a wave of Letters to the Editor, with residents aghast at the “revelation” that there is HUD housing in The Villages.