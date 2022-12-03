Proliferation of deadly fentanyl getting much worse

This week, I added an urgent alert to our One Pill Can Kill webpage. For years, we have warned about the prevalence of fentanyl in the nation’s illicit drug supply. New statistics now show that the proliferation of deadly fentanyl is getting much worse.

A recent report by the Drug Enforcement Administration found that six out of ten fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl. This is a drastic increase from 2021, where four out of ten pills were found to have a lethal dose. We are seeing a 50% increase in just one year, and the main cause of this skyrocketing statistic is the crisis at our southern border with Mexico.

While I continue to fight in court to force the federal government to enforce public-safety immigration laws, I cannot stress enough how vital it is to never use drugs—as lethal amounts of fentanyl are increasingly being discovered in so many illicit substances creating a dramatic increase in overdose deaths. With this latest development, our warning is more important now than ever before, as we are quickly moving from ‘One Pill Can Kill’, to ‘One Pill WILL KILL.’

For more tools and resources to help you join our fight to end the opioid crisis, visit DoseOfRealityFL.com.

Ashley Moody is the attorney general of Florida.