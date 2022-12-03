Ronald Olney

Ronald H. Olney, age 90, of The Villages in Lady Lake, FL, passed away November 28, 2022, at Connecticut Hospice, Branford, CT. He was born in Norwood. MA, the son of Frederick H. and Ruth (Simmons) Olney. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret (Peg) Olney, on March 28,2017. They had been married for 63 years upon her death. He is survived by his beloved children, Karen Hazleton (Kevin), Kathleen Shine (William) and Mark Olney (Nancy); 7 grandchildren, Jennifer Mazzanti (Carl), Dr. Kristy Shine, W. Timothy Shine (Michelle), Brian Olney (Kelly), Michelle Guydosh (Joseph), Lauren Tuths (Michael) and Kevin Hazleton, Jr. (Jessica); and 9 great grandchildren, William and Cailey Shine, Enzo and Eli Mazzanti, Bridget and James Olney, Lucas Tuths and Allison and Hannah Guydosh; his brother Frederick, Jr. (Carole) and 6 nieces and nephews. A longtime resident of Monroe, CT, he had lived in The Villages since 1997. In addition to his family, he was proud to have earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Bridgeport, Bridgeport, CT, after going nights to three universities in three different states. He started his professional career with The Foxboro Company in Foxboro, MA and Chrysler Corporation in Detroit, MI, before joining Lycoming, a subsidiary of Textron, Inc in 1959, in Stratford, CT. He spent 33 years at Lycoming Textron involved in the design and development of gas turbine jet engines. He had both design and leadership roles at Lycoming Textron. He found time to serve as Treasurer of the Textron Management Association, serve on the Board of Directors of Pinewood Lake Association and a coach of Little League Baseball and Youth Basketball. Upon retirement, he served as an ambulance driver for Trumbull, CT EMS and helped build homes for Habitat for Humanity. He enjoyed playing and watching all sports, especially golf but also enjoyed all kinds of music, line dancing, sailing and fresh water fishing. There will be no public service, but instead a private family dinner celebrating his 90 years of life.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to “Make a Wish foundation”.