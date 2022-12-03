Supervisor Cary Sternberg to host Monday’s CDD 4 Q&A session

Supervisor Cary Sternberg will host Monday’s Community Development District 4 question-and-answer session.

The event will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center.

Sternberg worked in real estate and banking prior to retirement. He is a past member of the Architectural Review Committee and is currently part of the staff at Nancy Lopez Country Club.

The purpose of these informal meetings is to provide residents with the opportunity to get together, ask questions, get answers, share concerns, offer suggestions, seek solutions, address rumors and make new friends. In order to improve communications, each month residents have an opportunity to “chat” with one of the five supervisors of CDD 4. Residents are able to sit down together to discuss any topics they would like pertaining to CDD 4.