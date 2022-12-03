The Villages unveils partnership aimed at stopping scalpers from buying and reselling tickets

Digital ticketing platform True Tickets is partnering with The Villages Entertainment as the official digital ticket delivery partner. With seamless integration into the Tessitura Network’s CRM system, True Tickets offers secure, contactless digital ticketing and control over how each ticket is transacted and managed.

“We are a vital community with varied interests, and we average 500,000 tickets a year. With in-person shows and entertainment opportunities coming back, we want to better engage with our community. We feel we are in good hands with True Tickets,” said Executive Director of Entertainment at The Villages Brian Russo.

In the past, Villagers have complained about scalpers using automated buying programs to immediately snap up tickets and resell them at higher prices. It’s a problem not limited to The Villages, but suffered throughout the entertainment industry.

True Tickets has introduced rules-based ticket sharing, a “best-in-class” solution that empowers event organizers to create and assign rules related to the sharing of digital tickets, creating a chain of custody for each ticket and making enforcement of terms and conditions much easier. True Tickets’ secure contactless digital ticketing service offers added value in enabling The Villages to know who is engaging with their experiences in order to best be able to serve the broader community.

“We are very excited to partner with The Villages. What is incredibly validating for our company is that this partnership demonstrates True Tickets is solving a very focused problem around identity and accountability in ticketing that impacts a very broad set of organizations,” said True Tickets co-founder and CEO Matt Zarracina.

True Tickets will work hand-in-hand with Ticket Wallet to turn digital tickets into “live tickets.”