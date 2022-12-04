77.9 F
The Villages
Sunday, December 4, 2022
Homeless woman with stolen backpack arrested after found in broken down truck

By Staff Report
A homeless woman with a stolen backpack was arrested after she was found in a broken down truck.

Sarah Lee Kilby, 35, was found at about 1 a.m. Wednesday in the green Ford pickup parked on the sidewalk on the northbound side of State Road 25, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. She initially told police she was waiting for a friend to pick her up.

An officer contacted the Lady Lake Police Department which sent an officer to the home of the truck’s registered owner. The owner of the truck confirmed the truck had broken down and he left the keys inside it. He added that no one should be in the truck.

“Who leaves a vehicle unlocked with the keys in it on the side of the road?” Kilby asked police.

Kilby, who had been arrested in October in Lady Lake, had a gray backpack that had been reported as stolen to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The backpack contained two cellphones and a pipe for smoking narcotics.

Kilby was arrested on charges of burglary, trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $7,000 bond.

