Our beautiful mother Linda L. Hobbs passed on Monday November 28th at the age of 75, surrounded by her family. Anyone who met her, recognized that everything she did, it was with the intention of love. At the age of 50 she left Hadley Pottery to follow her passions in health and wellness. Prior to her retiring in The Villages she worked as a water aerobics instructor, a personal trainer, and a Body Recall instructor at Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness in Louisville Kentucky. Along with her sister Angela, they perused countless certificates in healing and health. She was a Reiki Master, certified in Healing Touch, Trigger Point therapy, as well as massage.

Her passions were dancing, reading, learning, health, but most of all her family. She leaves to serve as her legacy her loving husband of 57 years Lamar “Chauncey”, Lamar Jr “Lam”, Lisa Odom, Mitchell (Sara), and her personal sunshine, her grandson Ian.

In 1963 at the Pacelli club at St. Anthony’s, Chauncey saw Linda as she came up to meet a friend. He describes her as having stars and light around her head. Mom later says that Chauncey saw her aura. That night Chauncey went home to wake his mother (Marie) up and told her that he had met the girl he was going to marry. Marie replied with a “That’s nice Chaunce.” During the weeks that preceded her death we would laugh, talking about how our parents would have dealt with their kids coming home at 16 saying they were going to get married.

After we brought her home from the hospital, we spent lots of time laughing. We were very grateful for the last couple of weeks that we were able to share as a family.

We will be having a celebration of her life in Florida on January 15th at 11:00 am at the Bridgeport Rec center at 1670 Lake Miona Dr, The Villages, FLORIDA 32162. The celebration of life in Kentucky will be May 18th at St. Raphael the Archangel church, 2141 Lancashire Ave, Louisville KY 40205 from 12:00 to 3:00.