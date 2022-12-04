Villager’s daughter sentenced to jail time after pointing shotgun at neighbors

A Villager’s daughter has been sentenced to six months in jail after pointing a shotgun at neighbors in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Heather Lynn Saunders, 35, was sentenced last week in Lake County Court after pleading no contest to two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was given credit for 22 days already served in jail and and has been placed on probation for four years.

The Greensboro, N.C. native, who lives with her father at 715 Camelia Court in the Village of Country Club Hills, had been arrested in 2020 after she pointed a shotgun at neighbors on the Historic Side of The Villages. She reportedly “racked” the shotgun and dared the neighbors to call police.

While she was free on bond, she was arrested again when she was at the wheel of white 2010 Ford Mustang doing “donuts” in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart in Summerfield. She was found to be in possession of marijuana. Shortly after that incident, an order to revoke her bond was issued. She was set free after her attorney persuaded a judge that Saunders would adhere to a 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily curfew, would not drink alcohol or use drugs and would not have access to guns.