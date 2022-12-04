77.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, December 4, 2022
type here...

Villager’s daughter sentenced to jail time after pointing shotgun at neighbors

By Staff Report
Heather Saunders
Heather Saunders

A Villager’s daughter has been sentenced to six months in jail after pointing a shotgun at neighbors in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Heather Lynn Saunders, 35, was sentenced last week in Lake County Court after pleading no contest to two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was given credit for 22 days already served in jail and and has been placed on probation for four years.

The Greensboro, N.C. native, who lives with her father at 715 Camelia Court in the Village of Country Club Hills, had been arrested in 2020 after she pointed a shotgun at neighbors on the Historic Side of The Villages. She reportedly “racked” the shotgun and dared the neighbors to call police.

While she was free on bond, she was arrested again when she was at the wheel of white 2010 Ford Mustang doing “donuts” in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart in Summerfield. She was found to be in possession of marijuana. Shortly after that incident, an order to revoke her bond was issued. She was set free after her attorney persuaded a judge that Saunders would adhere to a 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily curfew, would not drink alcohol or use drugs and would not have access to guns.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages has destroyed our small towns

A Lake Panasoffkee resident has a message for the Yankees who moved here from the north and destroyed the small-town way of life. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Is The Villages raising costs to try to drive us out?

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he’s paying for amenities he no longer uses and wonders if The Villages is deliberately trying to drive out people like him.

The size of Manhattan vs. The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident owns up to his mistake in a previous Letter to the Editor about the population of The Villages vs. Manhattan.

Pit bulls attacked my dog twice at dog parks

A Village of Monarch Grove details attacks from pit bulls suffered by her French bulldog. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Thank goodness Trump is running in 2024

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is thankful that President Trump is running in 2024.

Photos