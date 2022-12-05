 Give the gift of easy slicing with 72% off a Japanese knife set, with guaranteed delivery by Christmas

74.2 F
The Villages
Monday, December 5, 2022
By Sponsored Story

Got an aspiring chef on your gifting list this holiday season? We’ve got the perfect present to put under the tree, something every amateur and professional chef needs in the kitchen: a great set of knives. And this Japanese knife set by Seido fits the bill as a premium set that meets all sorts of chopping needs. 

Right now you can save big — 72%! — on this five-piece Seido Japanese Master Chef’s Knife Set in time for Christmas, dropping it down to $69.99. There’s no coupon code required to score these massive savings, and you’ll get free shipping with guaranteed on-time delivery if you order by December 8.

The Seido Japanese Master Chef Knife Set includes five pieces and comes with a convenient gift box, saving you money on wrapping in the process. These sleek Seido knives are made from robust, high-carbon stainless steel, which strikes an ideal balance between sharp edge retention and durability and even offers a higher carbon content than competitors.

Rated 4.5 stars on StackSocial, these Seido knives offer superior construction with an incorporated sloped bolster, which provides better control and comfort in the kitchen. They also offer an acute 15-degree angle that allows for a sharper cutting face, a leg up on the usual 25-degree angle of Western-style knives. 

Your loved one will receive five knives with this set: an eight-inch chef knife, a seven-inch cleaver, a seven-inch santoku knife, a five-inch santoku knife, and a three and a half–inch paring knife. And the gift box not only works as a festive presentation but also can be used to store them when they’re not in use.

Act fast. The last day to order to ensure Christmas delivery is Dec. 8, and that also secures this low price on the Seido Japanese Master Chef’s Knife Set of $69.99 (reg. $89.99), with no coupon code required. 

Seido™ Japanese Master Chef’s Knife Set (5 Pieces with Gift Box) – $69.99

Stay Sharp in the Kitchen

Prices subject to change.

We hope you enjoy our deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. Villages-News.com receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

