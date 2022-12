To the Editor:

I would like to sincerely thank Gene and Sue for towing us when our electric cart quit. My husband and I were pushing it down the road and she came by, offered help and went home to get her husband and a tow rope.

This is our only mode of transportation as we flew to The Villages this year for the first time.

We were truly blessed to have them help us and they would not take anything for the tow.

The Villages is The Friendliest Town!

Joan Pratt

Village of Fernandina