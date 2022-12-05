73.5 F
The Villages
Monday, December 5, 2022
I would never go to The Villages Hospital

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Based on my personal experience with my 87-year-old father, I can tell you The Villages Hospital consistently lost my dad’s medical records, including his DNR, misplaced his location when they moved him to another room, did not respond to his request to use the toilet in a timely manner, and claimed no responsibility when he fell face first on to the floor breaking his nose and false teeth, as well as a split to his forehead requiring multiple stitches. I should never have sent him to The Villages Hospital. He died two days after being released.
I would never, ever want to go to that hospital for my own personal health issues.

Marcia Murphy
Village of Hawkins

 

