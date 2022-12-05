Look at the whole picture when it comes to hospitals

To the Editor:

This is in response to the recent letters regarding The Villages Hospital experience. We recently had our own experience in the emergency room, with signs and symptoms of heart attack or stroke. As a healthcare professional of 35 years, including hospital administration, I found several specialists and hospitalist to be very attentive. As the RN indicated, there are very severe, life-threatening emergencies, that may take precedence.

Having been very involved in COVID, medical planning, I’ve experienced firsthand the many medical professionals who worked many hours endlessly to help combat the virus and complications. Unfortunately, what we’re experiencing now, is the results of over worked, over stressed and burned out folks in business and industry, retail and medical who have simply been stretched to their limit, leaving owners and administrators with the task of delivering services as in the past. struggling to have enough employees to services. The medical profession is no different than business and industry or retail, it’s just more visible when we’re having a medical emergency.

Understandably, when it comes to us or or a loved one, we hope we can get treated quickly. In today’s equation, it is much more complicated than in the past. In our visit to the ER, I specifically asked how many ED rooms. Even with 48 rooms, there were two to three patients in each of the many hallways, being treated by the staff on duty. We also spent nearly 24 hours in the ED; however, when we were roomed, it was explained that it would be approximately 24 hours until we could be admitted (until a bed opened in the hospital). Unfortunately, the hospitals are full with RSV, flu, COVID, and the many chronic conditions that have been rampant before COVID.

Thank you to all of the medical professionals who are working hard to deliver high-quality care.

God’s blessings for a happy, healthy holiday.

Kay Van Der Vaart

Village of Del Mar