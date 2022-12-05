74.2 F
The Villages
Monday, December 5, 2022
Man riding scooter arrested at Circle K in The Villages

By Staff Report
Sean Michael O’Brien

A man riding a scooter was arrested at a Circle K convenience store in The Villages.

Sean Michael O’Brien, 48, of Summerfield, was riding the black scooter at 10:14 p.m. Saturday when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy’s ran the scooter’s license plate and found the registered owner has a suspended license. A traffic stop was initiated at the Circle K at 1527 Buenos Aires Blvd. O’Brien denied any knowledge that his license has been suspended, however, the deputy confirmed with dispatch that his license had been suspended in 2021 for failure to pay child support.

O’Brien was found to be in possession of a container that held methamphetamine.

He was taken into custody on felony charges of driving while license suspended and drug possession. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.

