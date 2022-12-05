74.2 F
The Villages
Monday, December 5, 2022
Orange Blossom Gardens resident arrested with stolen vehicle

By Staff Report
John Lawrence Taylor
A man who lives in the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens was arrested with a stolen vehicle at a gas station in Wildwood.

John Lawrence Taylor, 51, who lives at 1315 Teakwood Lane, on Sunday afternoon was in the convenience store at the Pilot Travel Center on State Road 44 in Wildwood, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Moments earlier, he had been at the wheel of a vehicle which had been reported stolen last week in Hillsborough County.

When questioning Taylor, the deputy found that the Batavia, N.Y. resident does not have a valid Florida license. Taylor claimed he had a Delaware license, but a check revealed he had no record of a license in Delaware.

A book bag containing methamphetamine was found in the vehicle.

Taylor was arrested on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and driving without a valid license. He was booked on $8,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

